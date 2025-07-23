Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting spree near Minneapolis homeless encampments
A northern Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection with a shooting spree in south Minneapolis last fall.
Joshua Jones, 37 of Bemidji, entered guilty pleas on two counts of second-degree murder Wednesday, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. He will be sentenced to 35 years on Sept. 5 as part of a plea deal, officials said.
Authorities said Jones fired at a total of five people in three separate shootings on Sept. 18, 2024. He killed two of them: Roland Scott Little Owl and Robery Milton Brown. One of those who survived identified Jones as the shooter.
All of the shootings occurred near homeless encampments in the Phillips neighborhood.