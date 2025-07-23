Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting spree near Minneapolis homeless encampments

Power balance in Minnesota Senate again in flux, and more headlines

Power balance in Minnesota Senate again in flux, and more headlines

Power balance in Minnesota Senate again in flux, and more headlines

A northern Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection with a shooting spree in south Minneapolis last fall.

Joshua Jones, 37 of Bemidji, entered guilty pleas on two counts of second-degree murder Wednesday, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. He will be sentenced to 35 years on Sept. 5 as part of a plea deal, officials said.

Authorities said Jones fired at a total of five people in three separate shootings on Sept. 18, 2024. He killed two of them: Roland Scott Little Owl and Robery Milton Brown. One of those who survived identified Jones as the shooter.

All of the shootings occurred near homeless encampments in the Phillips neighborhood.