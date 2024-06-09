Man sentenced for fire at Shoreview barber shop

Barber accused of arson in attempt to further business interests

SHOREVIEW, Minn. — A man was sentenced Friday to probation and restituton for starting a fire inside a Shoreview barbershop.

Dennis Manning will be on supervised probation for two years and pay $5,475 in restitution, according to court records. He also received a three-day jail sentence that was stayed.

Manning pleaded guilty to negligent fire in March. Charges of first- and second-degree arson against him were dropped as part of a plea deal.

The fire occurred at Pauly Ray's Sports Barbershop on Nov. 29, 2023.

According to a criminal complaint, Manning was seen on surveillance video lighting a cloth on fire inside the shop. Authorities arrested Manning near the scene and found a lighter on him.

WCCO profiled Manning shortly before the fire, when his landlord notified him he had 45 days to vacate the space occupied by Sportsmen's Barbers, Manning's shop in Columbia Heights.

Manning told police the owner of Paul Ray's planned to move the shop to Columbia Heights, the complaint states. The owner said Manning repeatedly asked about moving the shop to Columbia Heights, but the owner had no intention of doing so.

Note: The video above originally aired Dec. 3, 2023.