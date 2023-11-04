"This is my second home": Local barber leans on community after being forced to leave

A local barber shop is being forced to close after two decades

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — After two decades, a local barber is being forced to vacate in just 45 days.

Inside Sportsmen's Barbers in Columbia Heights, memorabilia hang from all the walls. It's a sports lover's dream, and Dennis Manning's livelihood.

"This is my second home, no doubt about it," Manning said.

22 years ago, Manning opened his first barbershop by himself. He said the clippers helped turn his life around. "I wouldn't be where I'm at right now if it wasn't for barbering," he said.

Manning also credits his first boss Tom Lane.

Sitting in Manning's chair for a haircut, Lane couldn't be happier of the young man he took a chance on.

"I'm very proud of Dennis," Lane smiled. "He's made a very successful life for himself."

But Manning is counting down the days left in his space after receiving a letter from his landlord to vacate in 45 days.

"It hurts," Manning held back tears. "They told me they sold it, and the new owners don't want us here."

Now, the same people he made feel and look good, are lining up to keep the doors open.

"I know all the people that have supported me over the years are going to rally around me, and there will be a new place to cut hair someday," Manning said.

The goal is to raise $75,000 to secure a new location, refurbish it, buy equipment, and cover operational costs. As of Saturday evening, more than $2,000 has been raised.

"To see people that don't know me giving me money, really helps," Manning said.

Between the fades and haircuts, Manning said he wouldn't have had it another way.

"That's what's kept me going all these years, the families and kids," Manning stated.

Manning is hopeful to secure a location before the busy holiday season.