St. Cloud man, 19, sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for crash that killed 11-year-old girl

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced for criminal vehicular homicide in a crash last year in Independence, Minnesota, that killed an 11-year-old girl, according to court records filed Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Conner Iversen of St. Cloud, Minnesota, to 44 months in prison with credit for 409 days. He pleaded guilty to the charge last month.

The Feb. 26, 2025, crash happened at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road 83, court documents said. A witness at the scene told law enforcement that a driver in a GMC Acadia was traveling through the intersection when Iversen, operating a GMC Sierra, drove through it without stopping and collided with the Acadia, according to the criminal complaint.

Lilyana Loycano was one of six passengers in the Acadia, the court documents said. Police at the scene found she was bleeding and had suffered a neck injury. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators later executed search warrants for Iversen's phone and discovered he was using it "in the moments leading up to the crash," the complaint said.

Five other people, including Loycano's 15-year-old twin brothers and a 4-year-old boy, were injured in the crash.