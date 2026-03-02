Man accused in Independence crash that killed 11-year-old girl pleads guilty

A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide Monday in a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl in Independence, Minnesota, last year.

Court documents said Conner Iversen was driving at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road 83 on Feb. 26 when he drove through an intersection and collided with a car that had six passengers inside.

One of the passengers was 11-year-old Lilyana Loycano. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

A crash report showed that Iversen was traveling at least 10 miles over the speed limit. Officials later executed search warrants for his cellphone and discovered he was using it "in the moments leading up to the crash," court document say.

Iversen will be sentenced on April 15.