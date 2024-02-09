Man pleads guilty to possessing machine gun in Minneapolis street gang crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS — A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to an illegal firearm charge following a Minneapolis street gang crackdown over the summer.

In August, the U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota announced federal charges against 14 alleged Minneapolis gang members.

The alleged crimes include firearms violations and fentanyl trafficking. In addition to the Lows, those charged include members of the Highs, Bloods and 10z/20z gangs, authorities said.

Marvin Miller was one of the alleged gang members charged. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun.

When the charges were announced, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said they are individual charges, not Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charges as was the case with the 45 alleged gang members charged in May. Luger said RICO cases are still being built, but they take time.

