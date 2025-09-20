Man hit in mass shooting near I-35W, Lake Street Station dies from injuries

Minneapolis police say one of the five people injured during a mass shooting in the city near the Interstate 35W and Lake Street station on Monday has died.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara announced early Saturday afternoon that a 46-year-old man identified as Adam John Peterson had died earlier in the day.

The shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. on East Lake Street and Stevens Avenue. O'Hara said of the five men who were found hurt, one had "very serious" life-threatening injuries, three others had survivable injuries and another was grazed by a bullet.

No arrests have been made, as investigators are still trying to figure out what happened before shots were fired. Currently, police say they believe the shooting happened near the Greenway, and more shots were fired on the walkway near a highway off-ramp leading to both Lake Street and Stevens Avenue.

That same day, another mass shooting happened at a now-cleared homeless encampment along the 2700 block of East Lake Street just after 10 p.m. There, a total of seven people were shot, including two in the head. On Friday, police announced that one of those victims, 30-year-old Jacinda Oakgrove, died Thursday at an area hospital.

O'Hara previously said investigators cannot rule out a connection between the two shootings at the encampments. Both incidents are believed to have been perpetrated by more than one shooter. The first shooting is believed to be a "quarrel" that "escalated to gunfire," while the second, he said, is related to a narcotics dispute.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to either contact Minneapolis police or CrimeStoppers.

