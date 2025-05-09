Minnesota man knocking on every door in his city to help those in need

Why one Minnesota man is knocking on every door in his city

A Minnesota man has an ambitious goal of knocking on every door in his city in an effort to help a local nonprofit.

Taylor Callais carries grocery bags and flyers as he walks up to every home in Rosemount, nearly 10,000 of them.

"I've got my work cut out for me, but I'm excited," he said.

Whenever someone answers, Callais makes his pitch.

He's going door to door to collect donations of non-perishable goods for 360 Communities, a Rosemount nonprofit.

Callais leaves a flyer explaining his mission and a grocery bag at each house, whether someone answers or not.

His plan is to return to all of the houses one week later in hopes the bags will be filled with food and household items that he can donate.

Through their five Dakota County food shelves, 360 Communities served more than 13,000 people last year.

Callais decided he wanted to help.

"We might end up getting into winter, but so be it," he said. "I think I can make a big impact and I'm doing my part."

Callais has flexible work hours as a realtor, so he says it just made sense for him.

"To be able to connect with and help the people that you see at your kids' soccer game, at the grocery store, down the street, at the school — it's community," he said.

Callais' message seems to be working.

"Sounded like he was genuine and his information was accurate so we took it and we'll probably donate," said Bruce Anthony, a neighbor in Rosemount.

Food shelf visits in Minnesota last year were up 20% from the year before.