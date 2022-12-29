Man killed in St. Paul shooting was 22-year-old Alex Becker

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood earlier this week.

According to police, officers responded late Tuesday night to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When they arrived, officers found a man in an alley suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, police say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Alex Becker.

This was the 40th homicide of 2022 in the city, which sets a new record.

Investigators are processing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul homicide unit at 651-266-5650.