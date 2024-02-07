Watch CBS News
Man killed in hit-and-run near downtown Minneapolis, police say

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis are investigating an early Wednesday morning hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

According to police, officers were dispatched at around 2:30 a.m. to a hit-and-run outside a gas station at Second Avenue Southeast and Hennepin Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they found a man — who is yet to be identified — on the street near the entrance to the gas station.

"It was apparent he had been run over by a vehicle," police said in a release.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will release the man's identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, at a later time.  

First published on February 7, 2024 / 9:21 AM CST

