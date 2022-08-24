Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed, another man injured in south Minneapolis crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 24, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 24, 2022 01:46

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say speed most likely caused a deadly crash on the south side of the city early Wednesday.

It occurred just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Two cars were totaled in the collision.

6p-vo-mpls-deadly-crash-wcco1vws.jpg
CBS

One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries at a local hospital.

A 60-year-old man driving the other car is recovering at the hospital.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 5:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.