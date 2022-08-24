Man killed, another man injured in south Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say speed most likely caused a deadly crash on the south side of the city early Wednesday.

It occurred just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Two cars were totaled in the collision.

CBS

One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries at a local hospital.

A 60-year-old man driving the other car is recovering at the hospital.