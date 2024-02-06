Man in his 60s severely injured in shooting at south Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS —A man was grievously wounded early Tuesday morning when an argument at a south Minneapolis apartment ended in gunfire, police say.

The shooting happened in an apartment on the 2000 block of Pillsbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Several people were at the apartment when a quarrel broke out. Police said someone shot a man in his 60s before fleeing the scene.

The injured man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with wounds that may be life-threatening.

Police have made no arrests and are investigating.

