Man in his 60s severely injured in shooting at south Minneapolis apartment

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS —A man was grievously wounded early Tuesday morning when an argument at a south Minneapolis apartment ended in gunfire, police say.

The shooting happened in an apartment on the 2000 block of Pillsbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Several people were at the apartment when a quarrel broke out. Police said someone shot a man in his 60s before fleeing the scene. 

The injured man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with wounds that may be life-threatening.

Police have made no arrests and are investigating.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 1:22 PM CST

