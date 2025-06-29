Man in custody after standoff with police, Rochester police say

A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Rochester, Minnesota, authorities say.

The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Willow Ridge Drive Southwest around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, for a domestic dispute where a man was allegedly armed with a knife.

Police say by the time officers arrived at the scene, the man had left in a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle around 12:15 a.m. Sunday and attempted a traffic stop, authorities say.

Officials say the man continued to driving to a home in the 2700 block of First Avenue Southwest and got out of the vehicle armed with a rifle.

Police say the man was uncooperative, before an officer discharged their service weapon.

Authorities say the man fled into the home. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and SWAT Team worked together to de-escalate the situation.

The man surrendered peacefully around 4:45 a.m. and was taken into custody, according to police.

The Rochester Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

