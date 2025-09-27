Minneapolis police investigating shooting on city's northeast side, 1 hurt

3 hurt after a Minneapolis shooting and more headlines for Saturday, Sept. 27

Minneapolis police say they're searching for the person responsible for shooting a man outside a business on the city's northeast side on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Central and 18th avenues around 3:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

There, officers found a man with injuries they say are non-life-threatening. He was then brought to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say the shooter left the scene before officers arrived, and they're still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time.