Man hospitalized after shooting in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Fridley on Wednesday evening.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Avenue Northeast around 8:45 p.m. to find a man outside with a gunshot wound. 

Authorities say his condition is unknown, and no one has been taken into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 7:29 AM

