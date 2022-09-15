Man hospitalized after shooting in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Fridley on Wednesday evening.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Avenue Northeast around 8:45 p.m. to find a man outside with a gunshot wound.
Authorities say his condition is unknown, and no one has been taken into custody.
The shooting is under investigation.
