Man found dead in Minneapolis residence, another arrested for possibly giving him drugs

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was arrested after police say he may have administered narcotics to another man who was found dead in a Minneapolis residence Friday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers found the deceased man in a residence on the 200 block of 15th Street West around 11 a.m.

After investigating, police arrested a 40-year-old man who also lives at that residence and knew the decedent. The man is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on possible murder charges. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.

The deceased man has not been publicly identified, and a medical examiner will determine his exact cause of death.

