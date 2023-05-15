Man found dead in Minneapolis residence, another arrested for possibly giving him drugs

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was arrested after police say he may have administered narcotics to another man who was found dead in a Minneapolis residence Friday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers found the deceased man in a residence on the 200 block of 15th Street West around 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Man found dead with gunshot wound to chest in northeast Minneapolis home

After investigating, police arrested a 40-year-old man who also lives at that residence and knew the decedent. The man is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on possible murder charges. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.

The deceased man has not been publicly identified, and a medical examiner will determine his exact cause of death.