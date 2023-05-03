Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found dead with gunshot wound to chest in northeast Minneapolis home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Mid-morning of May 2, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Mid-morning of May 2, 2023 02:14

MINNEAPOLIS – A 911 call to report a man who wasn't breathing led Minneapolis police to launch a homicide investigation Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called at about 8:40 a.m. to the 700 block of Quincy Street Northeast, in the St. Anthony East neighborhood.

They found the victim, a man in his 30s, dead from "an apparent gunshot wound to the chest."

tue-raw-ne-mpls-police-incident-mears-050223-1.jpg
CBS

No arrests have been made, and police say the victim's identity will be released following the investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 8:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.