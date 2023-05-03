Man found dead with gunshot wound to chest in northeast Minneapolis home

MINNEAPOLIS – A 911 call to report a man who wasn't breathing led Minneapolis police to launch a homicide investigation Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called at about 8:40 a.m. to the 700 block of Quincy Street Northeast, in the St. Anthony East neighborhood.

They found the victim, a man in his 30s, dead from "an apparent gunshot wound to the chest."

CBS

No arrests have been made, and police say the victim's identity will be released following the investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.