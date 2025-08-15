Man fleeing arrest in Roseville gets caught in swamp, rescued

A man violating a no-contact order fled a traffic stop before becoming trapped in a swamp in a Twin Cities suburb Thursday, necessitating a rescue that ended in his arrest, police say.

Officers with the Roseville Police Department stopped a driver on Larpenteur Avenue and found two people inside the car. The officers discovered the driver had a domestic abuse no-contact order against the passenger.

Police said the man ran before they could arrest him, ending up in a "marshy swamp."

"Eventually, because of how thick the swamp was, the man got too weak and tired and needed to be rescued," the department said.

Randall Gawtry

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office used an airboat to get to the man, and officers jumped into the swamp to save him.

The man is in custody for the violation and other warrants, police said.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.