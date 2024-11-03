Man facing charges related to temple thefts is deported

MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO has now learned that one of the men, who would have faced extensive charges in a string of Hindu and Buddhist temple thefts in the U.S., has been deported.

Stefan Buzoianu was deported to his home country of Romania on October 21st, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"This Romanian represented a significant threat to the residents of our communities," said Tauria Rich, Enforcement and Removal Operations St. Paul Field Office Director.

Charges have been filed against three men, in at least nine of the burglaries of temples and homes between May and July of this year.



In total, victims said upwards of $100,000-worth of cash and sacred religious items were stolen.



Both Arthur Crudu and Stefan Buzoianu are charged in a May theft that was caught on camera. Video shows thieves stealing gold chains from a religious statue. Carver County charging documents said stolen necklaces taken from two religious statues were worth up to $10,000.

Crudu remains in custody in an Orange County, Calif. jail.

"Our expectation was that these folks who have criminal activities like this would be held accountable," said Shajive Jeganathan, President of the Hindu Society of Minnesota. "The community feels sort of let down, right, because this was an individual who traumatized most of our places of worship in Minnesota."



According to Jeganathan, $70,000-worth of jewelry and personal items were stolen in June from the priests' quarters, homes which are adjacent to the Hindu Temple of Minnesota. As far as he knows, no one has been charged in those thefts, as authorities have told him they are awaiting additional evidence.



Jeganathan said he's been expressing his frustrations with congressional leaders and state representatives. He went to speak with leaders in Washington, D.C., last Tuesday.

"We've also been advised by law enforcement that it is more than likely that this individual will re-enter the United States and specifically come to Minnesota to commit these crimes again, because they've got the taste for it," said Jeganathan.



In the meantime, the Hindu Temple of Minnesota has increased security and added cameras. While Jeganathan said he is thankful for the help from law enforcement, safety concerns remain.

"While we can take as much proactive steps to protect our community, we certainly are expecting our leaders at state and federal levels and county levels to certainly do their jobs to protect our communities," said Jeganathan.