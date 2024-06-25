Man enter Alford plea in kidnapping of woman who mistook him for a rideshare driver

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Two days into his trial, a Minnesota man entered an Alford plea in the kidnapping of a woman who mistook him for a rideshare driver.

Daquarius Black entered the plea for one count each of kidnapping and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle on Tuesday in Goodhue County, according to court records. The Alford plea allows a defendant to accept a plea bargain while maintaining their innocence.

On Aug. 27, 20222, a woman had got into Black's car thinking it was a rideshare. Charges say that Black wouldn't let the woman out of the car and kept driving.

After she said she needed to use a bathroom, he pulled over at a Casey's gas station in Cannon Falls, according to the complaint. She then locked herself in the bathroom and asked the workers to call the police.

Black took off leading police on a chase reaching a speed of 124 miles per hour. Faribault police arrested him later that day, finding the victim's purse and a gun in his car.

Black's sentencing is scheduled for the morning of Aug. 12.