Watch CBS News
Crime

Man enter Alford plea in kidnapping of woman who mistook him for a rideshare driver

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 25, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 25, 2024 01:33

CANNON FALLS, Minn.  — Two days into his trial, a Minnesota man entered an Alford plea in the kidnapping of a woman who mistook him for a rideshare driver.

Daquarius Black entered the plea for one count each of kidnapping and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle on Tuesday in Goodhue County, according to court records. The Alford plea allows a defendant to accept a plea bargain while maintaining their innocence.

On Aug. 27, 20222, a woman had got into Black's car thinking it was a rideshare. Charges say that Black wouldn't let the woman out of the car and kept driving.

After she said she needed to use a bathroom, he pulled over at a Casey's gas station in Cannon Falls, according to the complaint. She then locked herself in the bathroom and asked the workers to call the police.

Black took off leading police on a chase reaching a speed of 124 miles per hour. Faribault police arrested him later that day, finding the victim's purse and a gun in his car.

Black's sentencing is scheduled for the morning of Aug. 12.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 7:57 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.