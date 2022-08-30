Watch CBS News
Crime

Daquarius Black, 25, charged with kidnapping woman who thought his car was rideshare

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Daquairus Black charged with kidnapping
Daquairus Black charged with kidnapping 00:44

RED WING, Minn. -- Prosecutors in Goodhue County have charged 25-year-old Daquairus Black with kidnapping and several other charges.

Court documents describe how the woman says she got into his car thinking it was a rideshare early Saturday morning.

She told investigators Black wouldn't let her out of the car and kept driving. After she said she needed to use a bathroom, he pulled over at a Casey's gas station in Cannon Falls.

There she locked herself in the bathroom asking workers to call police.

Black took off leading police on a chase reaching a speed of 124 miles per hour. Faribault Police arrested Black later that day.

They found the victim's purse and a gun in his car. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 6:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.