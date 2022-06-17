Watch CBS News
Man electrocuted in Fridley after striking powerline with chainsaw

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- A man who police say was apparently working for a private company removing a tree died Thursday after being electrocuted.

Police in Fridley say the man was working on the 5200 block of Buchanan Street Northeast Thursday night. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

While the man was working on a lift, he accidentally struck a nearby power line with a chainsaw.

Emergency responders attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Fridley police, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are all involved in the investigation.

The victim was not identified by name.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 10:27 AM

