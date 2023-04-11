Man dies following south Mpls. crash, police say "death investigation" is underway
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say homicide investigators responded after a man died following a crash on the city's south side Monday night.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a crash near 19th Street East and Nicollet Avenue around 11 p.m. They found a man with life-threatening injuries. He died on the way to the hospital.
Police said the man was driving south on Nicollet when he crashed into a parked vehicle.
"This is an active death investigation," the department said.
The deceased man has not been publicly identified.
