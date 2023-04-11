Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Man dies following south Mpls. crash, police say "death investigation" is underway

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 11, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 11, 2023 01:34

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say homicide investigators responded after a man died following a crash on the city's south side Monday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a crash near 19th Street East and Nicollet Avenue around 11 p.m. They found a man with life-threatening injuries. He died on the way to the hospital.

Police said the man was driving south on Nicollet when he crashed into a parked vehicle. 

READ MORE: Man shot dead after "verbal altercation" in north Minneapolis ID'd as Quinntrail Young

"This is an active death investigation," the department said.

The deceased man has not been publicly identified.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 7:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.