Man dies after being pulled from Pelican Lake

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- Authorities say a man died after being pulled from a lake northwest of the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming near a pontoon on Pelican Lake when he needed to be removed from the water.

Hinch was not breathing, and those at the scene attempted CPR. First responders continued lifesaving measures on arrival, but Hinch was declared dead at the scene.