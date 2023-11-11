Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dies at hospital days after shooting in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for Nov. 11th 2023
WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for Nov. 11th 2023 01:22

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say that a man in his 20s, who was shot several days ago, has died. 

The shooting took place on November 7th in the early afternoon. Police were called to the 1200 block from Humboldt Ave N where they found the 20 year-old with gunshot wound inside a stolen car. 

Police say they still have not made any arrests. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office will release the name of the man. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 11:25 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.