Man dies at hospital days after shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say that a man in his 20s, who was shot several days ago, has died.

The shooting took place on November 7th in the early afternoon. Police were called to the 1200 block from Humboldt Ave N where they found the 20 year-old with gunshot wound inside a stolen car.

Police say they still have not made any arrests.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office will release the name of the man.