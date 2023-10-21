Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot in North Minneapolis early Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's northside overnight.

At 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North following a ShotSpotter notification. The officers found a non-responsive man in his 50s in a nearby alley. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving efforts by the officers, the man died after being taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Officers say no one has been apprehended at this point.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and cause of death pending autopsy.

