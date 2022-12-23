Man dead after St. Cloud woman loses control of her car, crashes into oncoming traffic

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 68-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after a car lost control in St. Cloud, crashing into another vehicle.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to the crash on 20th Avenue Southeast at 2:30 p.m.

Police say a pregnant woman was driving a vehicle northbound on 20th Avenue Southeast when she approached a curve and decline in the road, and lost control, sliding head-on into oncoming traffic.

The pregnant woman had minor injuries as well as the 61-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident. The passenger of the southbound car died shortly afterward at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police did not that roads were covered in ice and snow at the time.