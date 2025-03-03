Man dead in north Minneapolis apartment fire; authorities investigating

Firefighters found a body after putting out an apartment fire in Minneapolis

A man is dead and officials are investigating after a fire at a 3-story apartment building in north Minneapolis Monday evening.

Crews responded to the fire at 2517 Golden Valley Rd. around 5:07 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Responding personnel found a man dead in a lower-level unit that was filled with heavy black smoke and had a smoldering fire, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two people have died from Minneapolis fires in 2025, according to city officials.

On Jan. 14, a woman and dog died in a northeast Minneapolis apartment fire.