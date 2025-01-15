Woman, dog die in apartment fire in northeast Minneapolis

Legislative session off to contentious start, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman and dog died after an apartment fire in northeast Minneapolis on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the Minneapolis Fire Department wrote in a press release that at approximately 6:32 p.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a call about a fire inside a two and half story residential duplex building on the 1000 block of 19th Avenue northeast.

Upon arrival, crews reported finding evidence of smoke on the second floor, said the press release. Firefighters forced entry to check for fire and began to search the building for possible victims.

As fire crews made their way through the building, they reported finding heavy black smoke coming from a second-floor unit but did not see any fire, said the press release.

Fire crews found a smoldering couch fire, said the press release, but it's not clear if the couch was found inside the unit they reported finding heavy black smoke coming out of. Firefighters extinguished the remaining hotspots on the couch.

Fire crews say that during their search they discovered an adult female and dog unconscious on the floor of a residential unit. According to the press release, they carried the woman and go out of the building and immediately administered CPR.

Hennepin Healthcare paramedics arrived shortly after and continued life-saving care. Unfortunately, the woman and dog died at the scene.

These deaths mark the first fire fatalities of 2025 in the city of Minneapolis.