Man crashes, arrested after leading police on pursuit in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. -- A man is under arrest after he led police on a pursuit that ended in a car crash Friday afternoon.

Police say officers located a vehicle that fled from State Patrol the night before, shortly before 1:30 p.m., and attempted to box the vehicle. The suspect fled, heading westbound on Interstate 94.

Officers attempted a PIT maneuver but were unsuccessful. 

Police discontinued the chase when it continued north onto White Bear Avenue. Officers say they saw the vehicle crash into another a few blocks ahead of them.

Two people in the other vehicle were injured and were taken to Regions Hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.

Officers found methamphetamine, other narcotics, a handgun and ammunition on the suspect and in his vehicle, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody by police and had an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections.

WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.

