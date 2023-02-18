Man charged with assault for shooting at Uptown restaurant that injured 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 29-year-old is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a shooting at an Uptown restaurant that injured two earlier this month.

Jody Shaquille Bady was charged with four counts of second-degree assault and one count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.

The shooting happened around noon on Feb. 9 at the Breakfast Klub, located on Lagoon Avenue between Fremont and Girard avenues.

Minneapolis police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were both transported to HCMC for treatment.

Charging documents say surveillance video obtained by police from the restaurant and nearby businesses show Bady seated at a table when a group of four men, including the two victims, walked into the entryway of the restaurant.

Bady allegedly is seen talking to the group shortly before shots were fired. Police say other cameras show Bady running away from the restaurant holding what appears to be a handgun.

Investigators say some parties involved in the altercation are "confirmed members of criminal street gangs" but the motive for the shooting is ongoing.

Police say Bady had previously been convicted of assault in the fourth-degree as well as fifth-degree controlled substance possession, prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

Bady is in custody.

If convicted, he could serve over seven years in prison.