Man charged with assault after standoff in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after police say he fired his gun during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.

Abdulwahid Hassan Hedo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in Hennepin County on Friday.

The criminal complaint says officers were called to a home on Douglas Lane, where family members said Hedo was making threats to burn down the house. In the days before, family said he had made threats and caused property damage.

While officers were at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and Hedo broke windows and caused property damage, the complaint says.

Officer Hassan Robertson, who has been with Brooklyn Park police for five years, fired his squad rifle during the standoff.

No one was hurt during the standoff, and Hedo was taken into custody.

While at the hospital, the complaint says Hedo told doctors he felt crazy and felt like killing people. He said the feeling started when he started firing at police. Hedo said he used a .40 caliber firearm to shoot at police, and officers recovered the gun - along with 5 .40 caliber casings - at the home.

A first-degree assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.