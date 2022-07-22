Gunman arrested after shootout, standoff in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A standoff in the north metro Thursday afternoon in which an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect ended with a man being taken into custody.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says no one was hurt in the shootout and that preliminary information suggests a city officer fired at the suspect.

According to police, the standoff started when officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 8200 block of Douglas Lane on a report of an unwanted man inside a home.

At the scene, officers found the suspect armed and breaking windows. After refusing to surrender, the man continued to destroy the home and began firing his gun. At some point, a neighbor leaving her home reported that the gunman started shooting at her.

A Brooklyn Park SWAT and crisis negotiation team, along with crews from several local agencies, contained the suspect inside the home, and they eventually negotiated his surrender, police said. The man was booked into the Brooklyn Park Jail.

Because an officer exchanged fire with the suspect, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. The agency said that more information about the shooting will be released Friday.

This is the second time this month that police in the Twin Cities exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a standoff. Last week, Minneapolis police fatally shot 20-year-old Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg after a neighbor reported that he fired shots into her apartment.

Sundberg's family said he struggled with his mental health. Their attorneys also said the family rejects the narrative that the police department's efforts at a peaceful solution were done in collaboration with relatives. The attorneys highlighted that what exactly led SWAT team snipers to shoot Sundberg remains unclear.