Officer involved in Brooklyn Park standoff identified

By WCCO Staff

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the police officer who fired his weapon during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.

Officer Hassan Robertson, who has been with the Brooklyn Park Police Department for five years, fired his squad rifle during a standoff with a 30-year-old man, the BCA said.

Officers were responding to a home invasion on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane when the suspect began firing his gun.

Investigators recovered a semi-automatic pistol at the scene.

The BPPD requested that the BCA investigate the incident.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 7:10 PM

