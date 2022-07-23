Officer involved in Brooklyn Park standoff identified
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the police officer who fired his weapon during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.
Officer Hassan Robertson, who has been with the Brooklyn Park Police Department for five years, fired his squad rifle during a standoff with a 30-year-old man, the BCA said.
Officers were responding to a home invasion on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane when the suspect began firing his gun.
Investigators recovered a semi-automatic pistol at the scene.
The BPPD requested that the BCA investigate the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.