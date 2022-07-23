Officer involved in Brooklyn Park standoff identified

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the police officer who fired his weapon during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.

Officer Hassan Robertson, who has been with the Brooklyn Park Police Department for five years, fired his squad rifle during a standoff with a 30-year-old man, the BCA said.

Officers were responding to a home invasion on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane when the suspect began firing his gun.

Investigators recovered a semi-automatic pistol at the scene.

The BPPD requested that the BCA investigate the incident.