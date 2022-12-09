Watch CBS News
Man arrested for assaulting a child

WILLMAR, Minn – A suspect is in custody after the alarm was raised for an assault on a child.

According to Wilmar police, a parent contacted them on Dec. 7 to report an assault on her child by an acquaintance. Following a discussion with the child victim and parent, police identified the suspect as Eric Leist, a 48-year-old Willmar resident.

Leist was later arrested at his place of employment. A search warrant was executed at Leist's residence.

Leist is being held in Kandiyohi County Jail and is being charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, second degree criminal sexual condcut, and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct. 

First published on December 9, 2022 / 7:11 AM

