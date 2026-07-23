Man accused of 2 sexual assaults has been charged

Charges have been filed against a man accused of committing two sexual assaults in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, a week apart.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed charges Thursday against 25-year-old Darius Olson-Baker. Olson-Baker faces multiple counts, including several criminal sexual conduct charges and burglary charges.

Olson-Baker was arrested on Wednesday evening after Brooklyn Park SWAT and detectives executed a search warrant on the 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue around 6 p.m. The arrest comes after officers canvassed 40 blocks and went door-to-door to look for information.

Last week, Brooklyn Park police said a man broke into a home on the 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North and sexually assaulted a woman. The woman told WCCO that she woke up just before 5 a.m. to see a man standing in her bedroom with a gun. She said he tied her mouth and hands and demanded money before assaulting her.

Police then responded to the 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers learned that a man had entered through an unlocked door and allegedly assaulted a woman an hour earlier.

According to police Olson-Baker had been released from prison days before allegedly committing the assaults.

He remains in custody.