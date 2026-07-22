Brooklyn Park police to form task force after 2nd home invasion, sexual assault in 1 week

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, say they are forming a task force after the second incident in a week in which a man entered a home and sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint.

According to police, officers responded to the 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers learned that the alleged assault had happened an hour earlier, and the suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Last week, Brooklyn Park police said a man broke into a home on the 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North — blocks away from Wednesday morning's incident — and sexually assaulted a woman.

The woman told WCCO that she woke up just before 5 a.m. to see a man standing in her bedroom with a gun. She said he tied her mouth and hands and demanded money before assaulting her.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

Authorities say they are asking the public to secure all doors and windows and check security cameras for any evidence of people lurking near homes in the last week.

This story will be updated.

Note: The above video first aired on July 17, 2026.

Sexual Assault Resources

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