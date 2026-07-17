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Woman held at gunpoint during Brooklyn Park home invasion; suspect not found, police say

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin

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Authorities say an armed home invasion in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Friday morning prompted a "significant police presence" and "large-scale search," but the suspect was not found.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, a male of unknown age entered a home on the 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North and held a woman at gunpoint "for a brief period." 

Officers responded around 5 a.m., but the suspect left before the woman even called 911. Though two other police departments aided in the search, the suspect eluded capture.

The invasion is being investigated.

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