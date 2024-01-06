Man, 82, dies after ATV falls through ice on Pike Bay

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — An 82-year-old man died on Friday after an ATV he was driving broke through the ice on Pike Bay.

According to the Cass County Sheriff, the man was pulled from the water by nearby anglers and taken by airboat to an ambulance awaiting on shore. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

There was another passenger in the ATV, who was treated on scene.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk issued a reminder after the incident that ice conditions are still extremely unsafe due to recent warm temperatures.

"Areas that had open water earlier in the week may just have a thin layer of ice on them now and are not safe enough for travel. It is extremely important to check ahead when traveling on the ice," Welk said.

Last week, 122 people were rescued after they were stranded on an ice floe that broke off on Upper Red Lake. The Beltrami County Sheriff said the lake is under restricted access due to the incident.

