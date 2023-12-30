122 people rescued from Upper Red Lake ice chunk

UPPER RED LAKE, Minn. — According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office there was a group of between 75-100 people stranded on a chunk of ice that separated from the main ice on Upper Red Lake. As of Friday at 6 p.m. there were no reports of anyone in the water. Rescue efforts are underway.

MAJOR UPDATE: At approximately 4:57 p.m. Beltrami County Emergency was notified about 100 or more fishermen stranded on an ice floe on Upper Red Lake. Initial reports indicated that the ice had separated creating a 30-foot gap from the floe to the main shoreline.

Before emergency assistance arrived bystanders attempted a canoe rescue. Four people fell into open water and were brought back to the ice floe to warm up in a fishing shelter.

When first responders arrived they identified the best location suited to evacuate the people stranded on the ice floe. They were able to rescue the first four people involved in the canoe incident at 6:40 p.m. At 7:37 p.m. they determined that all fishermen in need of being evacuated were brought to the main shoreline. 122 people were evacuated from the ice floe and no injuries were reported.

