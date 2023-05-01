Man, 74, found dead by Wisconsin firefighters inside burning home

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of May 1, 2023

TOWN OF TIFFANY, Wis. – A 74-year-old man is dead following a house fire Monday morning in western Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to the fire at about 8:19 p.m. in the Town of Tiffany, about 30 miles east of New Richmond.

Firefighters found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office and county medical examiner's office are investigating.