Man, 37, dies in south Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A 37-year-old man died on Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say officers responded to the 2400 block of 16th Avenue South around 2:15 p.m. The man was behind an empty residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers tried to render aid, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating. No one has been arrested.

The man's name will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

September 26, 2023

