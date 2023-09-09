Man, 22, dies after train strikes car

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 22-year-old man died when his car hit a train in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.

The Carleton County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m., near Lammi Road and Highway 210.

Brock Hascall, of Wright, was traveling west when the train hit is car broadside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one on the train was injured. The incident is under investigation.