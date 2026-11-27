Black Friday shoppers at the Mall of America did more than kick off the holiday shopping season Friday morning. They made history.

The mall broke a Guinness World Records title for the most people holding up identical shopping bags simultaneously. Shoppers gathered Friday morning, raising their bags in unison for 30 seconds to set the new record.

The attempt was part of the mall's Black Friday celebration, which included more than $100,000 in prizes and giveaways, live entertainment and special holiday events.

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But for some shoppers, the excitement started long before the doors opened at 7 a.m.

Some arrived on Thanksgiving Day and spent the night waiting in line to be among the first inside.

Alex Geist and Silencia Monochromia were the first people in line, arriving around 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

"It was kind of the spur of the moment and we were excited for the prizes," they said.

They were especially hoping to win the $5,000 Mall of America gift card.

For other shoppers, the overnight wait was part of a holiday tradition.

Lou Bondas said their family has been coming to the mall for Black Friday for about seven years.

"It's kind of fun just to hang out with family, force family time every year, especially after Thanksgiving," Bondas said.

Mall of America Senior Director of Marketing and Experiential Brandon Broxey said the record attempt was part of the mall's broader effort to give people reasons to visit beyond shopping.

"Just continuing to level up the entertainment and the attractions, give people a reason to come here beyond just the shopping," Broxey said.

This year also marks 10 years since Mall of America began closing on Thanksgiving, giving retail employees the holiday off to spend with family and friends.

The mall's Black Friday festivities continue throughout the day with live music, performances and holiday attractions.