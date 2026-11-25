The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, is preparing for a surge of shoppers on Black Friday as the center kicks off the holiday shopping season.

"Shoppers are looking for deals and they're looking for traditions, and we have both of them here at the mall," said Jill Renslow, the mall's chief business development and marketing officer.

Preparing for the annual shopping event takes months of planning, from decorating the mall and setting up holiday music, to preparing for Santa's arrival and organizing Black Friday festivities.

"Our team is hustling and bustling getting everything ready to go," Renslow said.

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Black Friday is the busiest day of the year for retail. Last year, the mall welcomed approximately 235,000 visitors. Officials are hoping to surpass that number this year.

The mall is also planning a world record attempt. The first 1,000 people in line will have the opportunity to gather in the mall's atrium and simultaneously lift shopping bags in an effort to set a world record.

Every year, shoppers camp out overnight to be among the first through the doors, with some expected to begin lining up as early as Thanksgiving afternoon. For many visitors, however, the experience is about more than finding a good deal.

"People love to come to be a part of the excitement. They do this for the fun of it, and it's great," Renslow said. "It brings a lot of joy to our team knowing that we're creating this for families to enjoy."