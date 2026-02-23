Former college coaches ready to lead Minnesota's first Major League Volleyball team

Minnesota will welcome a new women's pro sports team in January 2027. Major League Volleyball is expanding its league to the Twin Cities.

Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul will be home to Minnesota's first MLV team, sharing the space with the Wild and Frost during their seasons.

Pedro Mendes and CC McGraw will be the two leading the new era of pro volleyball in the state. Both have a strong love for Minnesota already in their DNA.

"It's a state that has a lot of talent and a state that loves volleyball," said Mendes, who was named MLV Minnesota's general manager and head coach.

The Brazilian native is coming off two seasons with the University of Minnesota as the assistant coach, helping guide the Gophers to two Sweet 16 appearances. He also had an earlier stint with the Gophers in 2022, serving as a volunteer assistant coach. That's when he met McGraw.

McGraw played for the Gophers for five seasons from 2018 to 2022. After graduation, she became the assistant coach for the University of Louisville, also helping guide the Cardinals to two Sweet 16 appearances. The Prior Lake native is excited to return home as MLV Minnesota's assistant coach.

"All the stars aligned. I know how much I love Minnesota. I know how much I enjoyed working with Pedro. He's not only knowledgeable of the game and understanding at the pro level, but he's an incredible person," said McGraw.

Over the next year, leading up to the first match, the two will be busy filling out the roster and building the team brand.

"We are hoping to have a name in the next six weeks or so, colors and all of that, and then we'll start announcing players in May, because they're under contract overseas right now. So we have four players signed at this point," said Mendes.

Mendes and McGraw are excited to be part of laying the blueprint for a new team, something young girls can aspire to be a part of.

"How cool is it for younger generations to see that as a possibility? You have collegiate and your dreams playing in college, but you can look even further than that. The opportunities are endless," said McGraw.

The final roster will be around 14 to 15 athletes, with up to four international athletes. There will be as many as eight signed athletes in May, and then there will be a draft later in the year.