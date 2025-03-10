Twin Cities basketball standout Maddyn Greenway aiming for the record books

Maddyn Greenway is one of the best girls basketball players Minnesota's ever seen.

Because of her, Providence Academy has won three straight state titles and hasn't lost in over a calendar year.

"It really helps when our point guard is one of the best kids in the country," said Lions head coach Connor Goetz. "That definitely doesn't hurt. She's someone who refuses to lose. So when your leader on the team refuses to lose it builds confidence in everyone else."

Maddyn is the daughter of longtime Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway.

"Just being around my dad and being at an NFL game every Sunday was super cool," said Greenway. "Obviously, he didn't coach me as much when I was younger, but once he started to do it, I realized the intensity that sports came with. I think he instilled that in me from the start."

That competitiveness is plain to see as the Kentucky-commit carves up and down the court, putting up gaudy numbers.

Championships are the status quo by now. Greenway hopes to have five basketball state crowns by the time she graduates. Even Greenway's soccer team took the title last season.

"For basketball, it's the standard. But for soccer, we had been so close so many years, and to finally get it was the most relief I've felt in a while," said Greenway.

Some may bring up the high school class topic. Providence Academy is down in AA. But they've played the big schools, and this year, have passed every test.

"We've played Hopkins when they had everyone. We've played Maple Grove, who's obviously a tremendous team," said Greenway. "Some people say 'well, they're a smaller class,' but it's kind of like 'who else do you want us to play?'"

Then, there's the history at hand. Greenway has the rest of this season, and then her senior season left to play. She already has over 4,000 career points and is on pace to set Minnesota's all-time scoring record of 5,060.

"Obviously, that's the goal," said Greenway. "I do think that me and Tori are on the road to that."

Yes, there is another. Crosby Ironton's Tori Oehrlein is also a junior with an equal shot at the record. For years, the two have been on a collision course to see who can break the record and be the last one standing.

"I think it's cool, what she's doing; the fact that we both have a chance to break it in the end," said Greenway. "Obviously though, we are competitors in a sense. One and two-ranked in the state. Whatever happens with points, I'll congratulate her, but in the end, I obviously want to come out on top."