Madden McKean, 13, dies after falling off bike in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Minn. -- A teenager in Farmington died after falling off his bike Saturday in what police called a "horrific event."

The Farmington Police Department said 13-year-old Madden McKean was biking near 224th Street West and Canova Court when he fell off his bike.

Authorities responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but McKean died at the scene. Police did not specify the nature of his injuries.

"By all accounts, Madden was an extraordinary young man that touched the lives of everyone he met," Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford said. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and anyone else affected by this horrific event."

An obituary said McKean "had a way of bringing people together throughout his life and also bringing out the best in them." The obituary also states that community donations to his family will go toward establishing a scholarship fund in his name.