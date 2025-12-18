How MACV partners with Metro Transit to provide resources to veterans in Twin Cities

The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans works with community partners to find vets in need, including Metro Transit, in their quest to make sure all veterans have a place to call home.

On cold winter nights, many unsheltered people make their way to what some call the largest moving homeless shelter in the Twin Cities.

"We do see the worst of the worst that are unsheltered on public transportation and everybody has a story," said Katherine Kompelien.

Metro Transit sends officers who are part of its homeless action team on the trains. WCCO went along with them last winter to see how they help those seeking shelter on the light rail.

"The goal is to get as many trains as we can and waking up as many folks as we can. We don't want to ride the same train if there is nobody that really needs our help," said Lt. Bev Rodriguez.

At that time, Rodriguez led the team.

"The goal is to get them to come out here to the MACV and get them to talk to a social worker or an outreach person and try and get them connected to resources," Rodriguez said.

Officers pick one stop along the light rail line to set up shop.

"This is our Mobile assessment vehicle also called the HAT bus, but our HAT officers will usually fill this with coats, we have gloves, hats, handwarmers, water, snacks," said Rodriguez.

Then one rail car at a time, they enter and make an announcement, hoping to direct people experiencing homelessness to the bus with the winter gear and resources.

The HAT team was formed in 2018. Officers work 5-6 details several times a week.

"Were inviting outreach organizations and social workers to come out with us, be a part of it so they can hang out in the MAV and provide those resources we don't have," said Rodriguez.

MACV senior outreach coordinator James McCloden joined the bus.

The partnership is vital to finding veterans in need, but no one ever expected the loss they would face this past summer, when Rodriguez fell off the back of a pontoon boat on White Bear Lake.

Gusty winds and high waves prevented rescue crews from finding her for 40 minutes. She later died at the hospital.

"I carry her handcuff keys on my vest. That was on her uniform so yes, she was pretty special. She was larger than life on our team for sure," said Kat Kompelien.

HAT member Kompelien and Rodriguez worked together for years. She believes Rodriguez's spirit is helping them on every mission.

"It's been a rough six months, but we continue her work the work of the hat team in her honor and we know we go out every day with the same mission she had for us and really I don't know she made us family ."

We just try to continue living Lt. Rodriguez's legacy through just showing up every day and giving back and leaving people better than when we found them," said Kompelien.

Metro Transit promoted Rodriguez to Lieutenant after her death.

You can help MACV with its mission of helping veterans find a home for the holidays. Give anytime by texting MACV to 44321 or donate online here.