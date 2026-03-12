Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Former Macalester College professor urinated on student's belongings, police report says

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating after a student at Macalester College accused a former professor of urinating on her belongings.

The woman said the incident happened in December 2025, but she spoke to the police in February, who classified the alleged offense as fourth-degree damage to property. 

The name of the suspect listed in the report matches the name of a former professor in the chemistry department. 

The professor is no longer with the college, according to an email reply to a WCCO inquiry. 

A spokesperson said the college does not comment on personnel matters. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue