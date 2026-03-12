Former Macalester College professor urinated on student's belongings, police report says

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating after a student at Macalester College accused a former professor of urinating on her belongings.

The woman said the incident happened in December 2025, but she spoke to the police in February, who classified the alleged offense as fourth-degree damage to property.

The name of the suspect listed in the report matches the name of a former professor in the chemistry department.

The professor is no longer with the college, according to an email reply to a WCCO inquiry.

A spokesperson said the college does not comment on personnel matters.